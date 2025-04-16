Left Menu

Odisha Police Sub-Inspector Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

A sub-inspector in Odisha, Rajesh Kumar Srichandan, was caught by vigilance officers for taking a bribe of Rs 4,000 to register a case. After a complaint, a trap was set, and he was apprehended at Sarankul police station. The bribe was confiscated, and Srichandan faces legal action.

In a significant crackdown on corruption, a sub-inspector from Odisha Police, Rajesh Kumar Srichandan, has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000. The arrest was executed by vigilance sleuths who set up a trap following a complaint.

Srichandan, stationed at Sarankul police station in Nayagarh district, was caught red-handed when the vigilance team apprehended him outside the police station. The bribe money was seized in the presence of witnesses, as stated in an official release.

Subsequent investigations led to searches at Srichandan's residence in Bhubaneswar and his office. Legal proceedings are underway under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. Srichandan joined the police in 2017 and has since served in various police stations across Nayagarh district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

