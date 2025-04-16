Odisha Police Sub-Inspector Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

In a significant crackdown on corruption, a sub-inspector from Odisha Police, Rajesh Kumar Srichandan, has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000. The arrest was executed by vigilance sleuths who set up a trap following a complaint.

Srichandan, stationed at Sarankul police station in Nayagarh district, was caught red-handed when the vigilance team apprehended him outside the police station. The bribe money was seized in the presence of witnesses, as stated in an official release.

Subsequent investigations led to searches at Srichandan's residence in Bhubaneswar and his office. Legal proceedings are underway under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. Srichandan joined the police in 2017 and has since served in various police stations across Nayagarh district.

