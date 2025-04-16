Historic WHO Pact Sets Stage for Global Pandemic Preparedness

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) achieved a significant milestone by finalizing a landmark agreement aimed at bolstering global pandemic preparedness. This legally binding pact addresses challenges encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic, including equitable distribution of drugs and vaccines, particularly between wealthier nations and those with limited resources.

The WHO expressed this as a crucial victory amidst global health funding challenges, especially with reduced contributions from the United States. Under Donald Trump's administration, the U.S. initiated a withdrawal process from the WHO, thus excluding itself from the pact. Nevertheless, the commitment from other nations underscores a collective effort to fortify multilateral health initiatives.

This agreement, pending ratification, marks just the second of its kind in the organization's 75-year history, following a tobacco control accord in 2003. It sets forth requirements for national policies and mandates global accessibility of pandemic-related medical advancements. This reflects a strengthened global resolve in pandemic readiness and response strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)