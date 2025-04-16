Historic WHO Pact Sets Stage for Global Pandemic Preparedness
The World Health Organization reached a landmark agreement to enhance global pandemic preparedness. The legally binding pact seeks to address drug and vaccine distribution inequities, enhance local production, and ensure fair access during global health crises. The U.S. is not part of the agreement, following its withdrawal from WHO.
On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) achieved a significant milestone by finalizing a landmark agreement aimed at bolstering global pandemic preparedness. This legally binding pact addresses challenges encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic, including equitable distribution of drugs and vaccines, particularly between wealthier nations and those with limited resources.
The WHO expressed this as a crucial victory amidst global health funding challenges, especially with reduced contributions from the United States. Under Donald Trump's administration, the U.S. initiated a withdrawal process from the WHO, thus excluding itself from the pact. Nevertheless, the commitment from other nations underscores a collective effort to fortify multilateral health initiatives.
This agreement, pending ratification, marks just the second of its kind in the organization's 75-year history, following a tobacco control accord in 2003. It sets forth requirements for national policies and mandates global accessibility of pandemic-related medical advancements. This reflects a strengthened global resolve in pandemic readiness and response strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)