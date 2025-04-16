Left Menu

Gensol Engineering Faces Sebi Crackdown

Gensol Engineering's shares plunged after Sebi barred the company and its promoters, Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi, from the securities market due to fund diversion and governance lapses. Sebi's interim order highlights fraudulent fund diversion by the promoters and the issuance of forged conduct letters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:35 IST
Gensol Engineering Faces Sebi Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Securities markets regulator Sebi has taken stringent action against Gensol Engineering, leading to a 5% drop in the company's share value. This follows Sebi's decision to bar the firm and its promoters, Anmol and Puneet Singh Jaggi, from the securities markets over fund diversion allegations.

The stock's value plummeted to its lowest permissible trading limit on both BSE and NSE, reflecting investor concerns. In addition to the market ban, Sebi has prohibited the Jaggi brothers from holding directorial positions within Gensol pending further orders.

The findings come after a complaint about manipulation and fund diversion prompted Sebi to investigate the company. Its 29-page interim order reveals the depth of fund mis-utilization and attempts to mislead regulatory bodies through forged documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025