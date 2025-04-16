Supreme Court Defines 'Woman' in Landmark Equality Act Ruling
The UK Supreme Court has ruled that the term 'woman' in the Equality Act refers exclusively to those born biologically female. This judgment clarifies that transgender women, though recognized as female by certificate, do not qualify under this definition for equality purposes, impacting Scottish representation law.
In a significant legal decision, the UK Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that, under the Equality Act, the definition of 'woman' refers strictly to individuals born biologically female.
Justice Patrick Hodge announced the unanimous decision from the five-member judge panel, explicitly stating that the terms 'woman' and 'sex' relate solely to biological women. This landmark ruling stipulates that transgender individuals, even those legally recognized as female, should not be considered women for the purposes of equality law.
This ruling is set against the backdrop of a 2018 Scottish law requiring 50% female representation on public boards, which had previously counted transgender women under its female classification, thus potentially reshaping gender representation in public institutions.
