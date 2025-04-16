Left Menu

Cracking Down: ED Raids EaseMyTrip Co-Founder's Premises in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate raided multiple locations, including premises linked to EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti, in connection with the Mahadev online betting app money laundering case. This is part of a broader crackdown that has already seen significant financial seizures. Allegations involve high-ranking politicians and extensive money laundering activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:05 IST
Cracking Down: ED Raids EaseMyTrip Co-Founder's Premises in Money Laundering Probe
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate carried out extensive raids on Wednesday, zeroing in on the premises connected to Nishant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, as part of a sweeping investigation into money laundering activities linked to the Mahadev online betting application.

The crackdown spanned 55 locations across major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, revealing new evidence in an ongoing probe that already involves prominent figures and massive financial stakes.

Despite reaching out to the company, there has been no official response regarding the fresh ED action. With assets worth thousands of crores under scrutiny, the case expands its web of alleged political and bureaucratic involvement in Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025