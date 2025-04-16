Cracking Down: ED Raids EaseMyTrip Co-Founder's Premises in Money Laundering Probe
The Enforcement Directorate raided multiple locations, including premises linked to EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti, in connection with the Mahadev online betting app money laundering case. This is part of a broader crackdown that has already seen significant financial seizures. Allegations involve high-ranking politicians and extensive money laundering activities.
The Enforcement Directorate carried out extensive raids on Wednesday, zeroing in on the premises connected to Nishant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, as part of a sweeping investigation into money laundering activities linked to the Mahadev online betting application.
The crackdown spanned 55 locations across major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, revealing new evidence in an ongoing probe that already involves prominent figures and massive financial stakes.
Despite reaching out to the company, there has been no official response regarding the fresh ED action. With assets worth thousands of crores under scrutiny, the case expands its web of alleged political and bureaucratic involvement in Chhattisgarh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
