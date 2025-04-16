IAF Honours Marshal Arjan Singh on 106th Birth Anniversary with Bust Unveiling

In a heartfelt and dignified ceremony held at Astha Senior Citizen Home, Tughlakabad, Delhi, the Indian Air Force commemorated the 106th birth anniversary of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh, Padma Vibhushan, Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC). The event marked a significant tribute to one of India’s most decorated and revered military leaders with the unveiling of his bust—a symbolic gesture representing his indomitable courage, visionary leadership, and exceptional service to the nation.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of Maintenance Command, and Air Marshal Jagjeet Singh (Retd), Senior Vice President of the Air Force Association (AFA). Also in attendance was Mrs. Ritu Garg, President of the Air Force Family Welfare Association (AFFWA-Retired), alongside veterans of the Indian Air Force and personnel from Air Force Station, Tughlakabad.

The atmosphere at the event was one of deep respect, reverence, and remembrance. The bust unveiling was more than a ceremonial act; it was a manifestation of the collective gratitude of a nation towards one of its finest air warriors. The dignitaries, while addressing the gathering, reflected on the Marshal’s unmatched contributions to India's military history.

A Glimpse into a Glorious Legacy

Marshal Arjan Singh's legacy is nothing short of legendary. Commissioned into the Royal Indian Air Force in 1938, he earned his wings at a time when aviation was still in its early stages in India. Throughout his service, he displayed an extraordinary flair for leadership and strategy, qualities that became pivotal during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965.

As the Chief of the Air Staff during the war, Arjan Singh was instrumental in orchestrating a well-coordinated air campaign that turned the tide in India's favor. Under his command, the Indian Air Force launched decisive close air support operations that disrupted the Pakistani armoured advance in the Akhnoor sector—a strategic move that played a vital role in safeguarding Jammu and Kashmir and altering the course of the conflict.

In recognition of his outstanding service and leadership, Arjan Singh was promoted to the rank of Marshal of the Indian Air Force in 2002—the first and only officer of the IAF to be conferred with the Five-Star rank, equivalent to a Field Marshal in the Army.

An Institution by Himself

Revered as an institution in his own right, Marshal Arjan Singh remains a beacon of inspiration for generations of air warriors. His humility, discipline, and commitment to the welfare of his personnel are values that continue to resonate in the Indian Air Force’s ethos. Even after retirement, he remained deeply connected to the Armed Forces community, actively participating in events, mentoring young officers, and advocating for the welfare of veterans.

Bridging Generations: Veterans and Youth Connect

The commemorative event also served as a unique platform for the convergence of generations. Air Force personnel presently in service had the rare opportunity to interact with veterans who had served alongside the Marshal. Their heartfelt recollections brought to life the courage, charisma, and leadership of the man behind the legend. These personal narratives provided younger officers with an intimate understanding of the Marshal’s legacy, reinforcing the values that continue to define the Indian Air Force.

During the visit, Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg and Mrs. Ritu Garg interacted with the senior citizens residing at Astha Senior Citizen Home, inquiring about their well-being and extending the IAF’s ongoing commitment to the welfare of its veterans. The warm exchange between the leadership and the residents reflected the familial bond that the IAF shares with its extended community.

A Lasting Tribute

The newly unveiled bust of Marshal Arjan Singh stands not just as a memorial, but as a source of motivation and pride. It will continue to inspire those who walk its path—reminding them of the strength, resilience, and visionary leadership that the Marshal embodied throughout his life.

As the sun set over the solemn grounds of Astha, the echoes of the Marshal’s legacy lingered in the hearts of all present—a powerful reminder that true leaders never fade; they leave a legacy that time itself honours.