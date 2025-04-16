Left Menu

Supreme Tensions: Court's Dilemma Over Waqf Properties Amidst Heated Debates

The Supreme Court proposed not to de-notify properties declared as waqf, opposing the Centre's stance. The controversial Waqf Amendment Act 2025 stirred debates about governance and religious representation of waqf properties. The act's implication on religious minority rights remains contentious as the court deliberates future directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:50 IST
Supreme Tensions: Court's Dilemma Over Waqf Properties Amidst Heated Debates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, highlighting growing tensions, proposed that waqf properties, including 'waqf by user', should remain notified, a suggestion met with resistance from the Centre, which demanded a detailed hearing before a directive.

The court challenged potential bias, questioning if Muslims might be allowed within Hindu religious trusts, further provoked by the Centre's Waqf Act, which remains controversial for its assertion that only practicing Muslims can generate waqf.

The ongoing legislative debate, featuring personalities such as Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, underscores the deep-rooted tensions in balancing historical precedence and current societal structures regarding waqf properties. The court's musings, especially around such properties unaided by definitive documents, stress legislation's critical role in deciding religious community rights and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025