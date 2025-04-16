Supreme Tensions: Court's Dilemma Over Waqf Properties Amidst Heated Debates
The Supreme Court proposed not to de-notify properties declared as waqf, opposing the Centre's stance. The controversial Waqf Amendment Act 2025 stirred debates about governance and religious representation of waqf properties. The act's implication on religious minority rights remains contentious as the court deliberates future directives.
The Supreme Court, highlighting growing tensions, proposed that waqf properties, including 'waqf by user', should remain notified, a suggestion met with resistance from the Centre, which demanded a detailed hearing before a directive.
The court challenged potential bias, questioning if Muslims might be allowed within Hindu religious trusts, further provoked by the Centre's Waqf Act, which remains controversial for its assertion that only practicing Muslims can generate waqf.
The ongoing legislative debate, featuring personalities such as Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, underscores the deep-rooted tensions in balancing historical precedence and current societal structures regarding waqf properties. The court's musings, especially around such properties unaided by definitive documents, stress legislation's critical role in deciding religious community rights and governance.
