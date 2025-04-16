Left Menu

Delhi Police Cracks Down on Repeat Offenders in Crime Sweep

Delhi Police have arrested 25 recurring offenders in southwest Delhi within two months. The arrests include individuals violating laws related to drugs, burglary, and vehicle thefts. New legal provisions have been introduced to reinforce actions against such criminals, with further investigations aimed at dismantling organized crime syndicates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:17 IST
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Repeat Offenders in Crime Sweep
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have intensified their operations against repeat offenders, leading to the arrest of 25 individuals involved in various crimes in southwest Delhi over the past two months.

The detainees include eight violators of the Excise Act, four offenders under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, six habitual burglars, four responsible for motor vehicle thefts, and three persistent snatchers, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

To strengthen the crackdown, the police have implemented sections 111 and 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in 28 registered cases, promising more comprehensive legal action against habitual lawbreakers. Further investigations are underway to apprehend associated members of these criminal syndicates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025