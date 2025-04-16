Delhi Police Cracks Down on Repeat Offenders in Crime Sweep

The Delhi Police have intensified their operations against repeat offenders, leading to the arrest of 25 individuals involved in various crimes in southwest Delhi over the past two months.

The detainees include eight violators of the Excise Act, four offenders under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, six habitual burglars, four responsible for motor vehicle thefts, and three persistent snatchers, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

To strengthen the crackdown, the police have implemented sections 111 and 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in 28 registered cases, promising more comprehensive legal action against habitual lawbreakers. Further investigations are underway to apprehend associated members of these criminal syndicates.

(With inputs from agencies.)