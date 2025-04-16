Left Menu

Global Trade Forecast Slashed Amid U.S. Tariff Concerns

The World Trade Organization has reduced its global merchandise trade forecast, predicting a decline due to U.S. tariffs and spillover effects. This marks the steepest slump since the COVID pandemic. The WTO forecasts a recovery by 2026 but notes caution in interpreting predictions due to unprecedented trade policy shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:31 IST
Global Trade Forecast Slashed Amid U.S. Tariff Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) announced a significant cut in its forecast for global merchandise trade, transitioning from expected growth to an anticipated decline. The revision comes in the wake of additional U.S. tariffs and their wider economic impacts, marking potentially the steepest slump since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WTO's revised forecast predicts a 0.2% fall in goods trade. This is a stark shift from the 3.0% expansion forecasted in October. The changes were influenced by recent U.S. trade policy shifts, particularly President Donald Trump's tariffs on imports, including steel and cars, as well as global levies resulting from the ongoing trade war with China.

The organization highlighted that a reintroduction of full U.S. tariffs could cut goods trade growth by up to 1.5%, the most significant drop since 2020. Despite this downturn, the WTO projects a modest recovery by 2026, though it advises caution in interpreting these forecasts given the volatile trade policy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025