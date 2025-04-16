Mafia-Style Execution in Rome: The Underbelly of Chinese Turf Wars

A high-ranking figure in Chinese organized crime, known as Zhang Dayong or 'Asheng,' has been killed in Rome alongside a companion, in a murder resembling a mafia-style execution. Italian police suspect the incident is part of an ongoing turf war within the Chinese criminal network in Italy.

Zhang, who was 53 years old, and his 38-year-old partner Gong Xiaoqing were discovered dead outside their residence in Rome's Pigneto district. Authorities link Zhang to Naizhong Zhang, currently on trial in Florence for orchestrating illegal operations across Europe, including Italy, France, Germany, and Spain.

Prosecutors accuse Dayong of establishing dominance in the distribution of goods across Europe through intimidation and violence towards Chinese business owners. It is believed he managed activities like underground gambling and loan-sharking in Rome. A police source suggests the killings may be connected to the 'Coat Hanger Wars,' a battle for control of the fashion logistics market between rival Chinese factions, initially centered in Prato, near Florence.

(With inputs from agencies.)