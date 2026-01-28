Left Menu

Sneaker Turf Wars: Puma's Fight for Survival Amid Rising Competition

Puma, initially founded by Rudolf Dassler and separated from Adidas, faces new challenges and opportunities as it becomes part of Chinese sportswear giant Anta. The $1.8 billion investment aims to rejuvenate Puma's struggling market presence, partly due to increased competition and previous strategic missteps.

28-01-2026
Germany's legendary brand, Puma, has embarked on a transformative journey under the emerging leadership of China's top sportswear conglomerate, Anta. The brand, which originated as a split from the Dassler brothers' venture, has been grappling with declining market presence and is now poised for a significant turnaround.

Roughly a century after its inception, Puma's struggles with declining sales and competitive pressure from brands like On Running have prompted a strategic partnership with Anta. This new alliance aims to reignite Puma's market strength, particularly in performance sportswear, through innovative strategies and expansion in China.

The deal, which saw Puma's shares surge, marks a pivotal moment as CEO Arthur Hoeld lays out ambitious plans to refocus the brand's approach. These include redefining its product range and enhancing marketing efforts to reclaim its stature in the sportswear industry.

