India Launches Guidelines for Centres of Excellence under Critical Mineral Mission

In a significant step towards bolstering the nation's capabilities in strategic raw materials, the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, has issued comprehensive guidelines for the establishment of Centres of Excellence (CoEs) under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM). This strategic initiative is aimed at promoting cutting-edge research and technology development in the domain of critical minerals, which form the backbone of India’s transition to clean energy and advanced technologies.

Critical Minerals: The Foundation of Future Technologies

Critical minerals are essential raw materials used in a wide range of high-tech and strategic industries, including renewable energy systems, electric mobility, defence, aerospace, electronics, and more. These minerals are vital for the production of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, semiconductors, and missile guidance systems, among others.

With growing global demand and limited sources of these minerals, nations are recognizing the need for self-reliance in critical mineral supply chains. India's NCMM seeks to address this through comprehensive strategies encompassing exploration, processing, recycling, and now — focused research and innovation through dedicated CoEs.

Objective of the Centres of Excellence

The newly announced CoEs will serve as dedicated research hubs that focus on developing, demonstrating, and deploying new technologies for extraction, processing, and value addition of critical minerals from primary and secondary sources. The ultimate aim is to advance these technologies to Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) 7 or 8, which corresponds to pilot-scale and pre-commercial deployment stages.

These Centres will also support the creation of an ecosystem of innovation, including the development of indigenous technologies, skill development, and fostering of international collaborations in the field of mineral R&D.

Structure and Composition of CoEs

Each CoE will operate on a Hub and Spoke model, bringing together a consortium of institutions to harness multidisciplinary expertise. The core (hub) will be a reputed academic or R&D institute, which will anchor the Centre. This hub will be required to partner with:

At least two industrial partners (such as mining companies, metallurgical firms, or technology providers), and

At least two academic or research collaborators with relevant capabilities in mineral science, materials engineering, or related fields.

This collaborative approach is expected to maximize resource efficiency and accelerate technology development, while also addressing critical gaps in India’s mineral value chains.

Focus Areas of Research and Development

The CoEs will undertake innovative and transformational research aimed at:

Developing new beneficiation and mineral processing technologies

Advancing green and sustainable extraction methods

Promoting recycling and circular economy practices

Creating comprehensive mineral databases and mapping tools

Enhancing strategic reserves planning and supply chain security

These focus areas will directly contribute to India’s goals of decarbonization, energy security, and technological leadership.

Selection Process and Eligibility

The Ministry of Mines will soon issue a formal call for proposals from eligible institutions. Academic institutions, public R&D organizations, and technology development centers with a proven track record in relevant disciplines will be invited to apply. Proposals will be evaluated based on technical merit, industry linkage, potential for impact, and the strength of the consortium.

Vision for the Future

With the global race for critical minerals intensifying, the establishment of CoEs marks a pivotal move in India’s ambition to secure its mineral future. By investing in long-term research and building national capacity in critical mineral processing and innovation, the government aims to reduce import dependency, enhance strategic autonomy, and position India as a global leader in clean and advanced technology manufacturing.

The CoEs under the NCMM are envisioned not just as research centers, but as national competency hubs that will drive innovation, influence policy, and foster industry-ready solutions — enabling India to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy.