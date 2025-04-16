Supreme Court's Temporary Stay on Waqf Amendment Brings Hope
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra praised the Supreme Court's temporary stay on certain aspects of the Waqf Amendment Act, emphasizing the relief provided by the proposed orders. The court's directives focused on not denotifying Waqf properties and ensuring Muslim representation on Waqf boards, while seeking further clarity in upcoming hearings.
In a significant turn of events, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has commended the Supreme Court for its interim measures on the contentious Waqf Amendment Act case. The apex court's temporary stay on crucial provisions has sparked a wave of optimism among challengers of the Act.
The Supreme Court's proposals include a moratorium on the denotification of properties declared as Waqf, even as the Centre challenged this move, advocating for a detailed hearing prior to any formal order. The court's interrogation of the government's stance on Muslim representation in Hindu trusts further underscores the complexity of the case.
Moitra expressed her satisfaction with the court's preliminary decision, highlighting the safeguarding of disputed Waqf properties and the assurance of a Muslim majority in state Waqf boards. As the court resumes hearings, petitioners anticipate these proposals will evolve into a solidified directive.
