Left Menu

Supreme Court's Temporary Stay on Waqf Amendment Brings Hope

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra praised the Supreme Court's temporary stay on certain aspects of the Waqf Amendment Act, emphasizing the relief provided by the proposed orders. The court's directives focused on not denotifying Waqf properties and ensuring Muslim representation on Waqf boards, while seeking further clarity in upcoming hearings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:06 IST
Supreme Court's Temporary Stay on Waqf Amendment Brings Hope
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turn of events, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has commended the Supreme Court for its interim measures on the contentious Waqf Amendment Act case. The apex court's temporary stay on crucial provisions has sparked a wave of optimism among challengers of the Act.

The Supreme Court's proposals include a moratorium on the denotification of properties declared as Waqf, even as the Centre challenged this move, advocating for a detailed hearing prior to any formal order. The court's interrogation of the government's stance on Muslim representation in Hindu trusts further underscores the complexity of the case.

Moitra expressed her satisfaction with the court's preliminary decision, highlighting the safeguarding of disputed Waqf properties and the assurance of a Muslim majority in state Waqf boards. As the court resumes hearings, petitioners anticipate these proposals will evolve into a solidified directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025