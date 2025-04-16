Delhi Court Faces Chilling Echoes of 2001 in New Parliament Security Breach Case

The Delhi High Court has taken up the bail plea of Neelam Azad, the sole female accused in a 2023 security breach aimed at the Indian Parliament. The police contend that the disruption was intended to recall the 2001 Parliament attack, thereby causing significant panic among parliamentarians and security staff.

According to police submissions, Azad and her co-accused, including Manoranjan D, planned this disruptive attack well in advance. Their alleged aim was to coincide the attack with commemorations of the 2001 attack, exacerbating its terror impact. The timing was set during the Winter Session of Parliament, a period typically marked by remembrance of past incidents.

The court was presented with evidence that accuses Azad of intending to disrupt national sovereignty. Defense arguments highlight Azad's lack of explosives and financial constraints that delayed her legal appeal. The court is poised for further hearings as it scrutinizes the gravity of the charges and the legal delays.

