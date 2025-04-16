Left Menu

Delhi Court Faces Chilling Echoes of 2001 in New Parliament Security Breach Case

The Delhi High Court is examining a bail plea in a 2023 case where accused like Neelam Azad allegedly planned a disruptive attack on Parliament. This incident recalls the 2001 Parliament attack, raising panic among parliamentarians and security personnel. Allegations suggest intentions to evoke terror and patriotism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:12 IST
Delhi Court Faces Chilling Echoes of 2001 in New Parliament Security Breach Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has taken up the bail plea of Neelam Azad, the sole female accused in a 2023 security breach aimed at the Indian Parliament. The police contend that the disruption was intended to recall the 2001 Parliament attack, thereby causing significant panic among parliamentarians and security staff.

According to police submissions, Azad and her co-accused, including Manoranjan D, planned this disruptive attack well in advance. Their alleged aim was to coincide the attack with commemorations of the 2001 attack, exacerbating its terror impact. The timing was set during the Winter Session of Parliament, a period typically marked by remembrance of past incidents.

The court was presented with evidence that accuses Azad of intending to disrupt national sovereignty. Defense arguments highlight Azad's lack of explosives and financial constraints that delayed her legal appeal. The court is poised for further hearings as it scrutinizes the gravity of the charges and the legal delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025