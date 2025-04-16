Fugitive Caught: The End of a 37-Year-Old Manhunt

A significant breakthrough occurred in a decades-old case as authorities captured Mangesh Govind More, alias Mangesh Manjrekar, who had been evading the law for 37 years. He was apprehended in Maharashtra's Raigad district by Azad Maidan police.

Manjrekar was wanted for his involvement in an attempted murder case registered in south Mumbai in 1988. Despite having a non-bailable warrant against him and additional criminal charges, he successfully dodged arrest by constantly changing his location and disassociating from his family.

The arrest took place in the remote, hilly region of Nanemachi in Mahad tehsil, known for its poor road connectivity and unreliable mobile network. On the investigative team's information, Manjrekar was captured and is due to appear in court on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)