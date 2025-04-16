Left Menu

Fugitive Caught: The End of a 37-Year-Old Manhunt

Mangesh Govind More, wanted for attempted murder since 1988, was apprehended in Maharashtra's Raigad district. Despite a non-bailable warrant and other criminal charges, he evaded the police for decades by severing family ties and moving locations. Arrested in the remote area of Nanemachi, he faces court proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 23:14 IST
A significant breakthrough occurred in a decades-old case as authorities captured Mangesh Govind More, alias Mangesh Manjrekar, who had been evading the law for 37 years. He was apprehended in Maharashtra's Raigad district by Azad Maidan police.

Manjrekar was wanted for his involvement in an attempted murder case registered in south Mumbai in 1988. Despite having a non-bailable warrant against him and additional criminal charges, he successfully dodged arrest by constantly changing his location and disassociating from his family.

The arrest took place in the remote, hilly region of Nanemachi in Mahad tehsil, known for its poor road connectivity and unreliable mobile network. On the investigative team's information, Manjrekar was captured and is due to appear in court on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

