NZ Moves to Strengthen Emergency Ocean Response with Tugboat Support Plan

The New Zealand Government is moving ahead with plans to develop a dedicated emergency ocean response capability, focusing on the Cook Strait region, Transport Minister Chris Bishop announced today. As an interim step, the Government has contracted the powerful ocean-going tugboat MMA Vision to provide assurance while a longer-term strategy is developed.

This move follows a Cabinet directive in 2023, which tasked the Ministry of Transport and Maritime New Zealand (MNZ) with preparing a Detailed Business Case (DBC) exploring options for enhancing the country’s ability to respond to maritime emergencies, particularly in the high-risk Cook Strait area.

Two-Tier Emergency Response Model Proposed

According to Minister Bishop, the DBC recommends a “two-strike” approach to bolster emergency ocean response. This model proposes:

First-Strike Capability: A rapid-response vessel permanently stationed near the Cook Strait, able to quickly reach and stabilize distressed vessels in the region.

Second-Strike Capability: A larger, more capable vessel—possibly based in Port Taranaki—that would handle the towage of stricken vessels back to port.

Rather than owning and operating these vessels directly, the Crown would rely on commercial service providers through retainer contracts managed by Maritime NZ. This ensures both cost-efficiency and access to modern, fit-for-purpose tugboat services without the burden of state ownership and maintenance.

Why a Response Capability Is Needed

While New Zealand has not faced catastrophic maritime disasters in recent years, the potential for one remains, particularly in the Cook Strait—a narrow and busy waterway with challenging weather conditions. Over the past five years, there have been 23 maritime incidents nationwide where a rapid response capability might have been beneficial. However, most of these events occurred outside the Cook Strait and were resolved using existing resources or vessels of opportunity.

Notably, several serious incidents have taken place in the Cook Strait area in the past two years:

The Kaitaki ferry suffered a major power loss in January 2023.

The Shiling cargo ship lost power in April 2023.

The Aratere ferry ran aground in June 2024.

The Connemara lost power in September 2024, marking the most clear-cut example where a Cook Strait-based response unit could have materially improved the outcome.

Despite these cases, the Government has noted that all previous incidents were ultimately managed using existing resources—raising questions about the frequency and severity of demand for such a service.

High Costs and User-Pays Model

One of the key findings of the Detailed Business Case is that the cost of establishing and maintaining a full two-strike capability is significantly higher than originally projected. As a result, the Government is now exploring a predominantly user-pays model, where shipping operators and relevant industries contribute via a levy to fund the response service.

Minister Bishop emphasized that the next steps will involve consulting with public and industry stakeholders to assess their willingness to fund a permanent emergency capability. He has asked officials to provide detailed advice on the most effective funding mechanisms, with recommendations expected by mid-2025.

Interim Assurance with MMA Vision

To bridge the gap while a long-term solution is developed, the Government has signed a contract with the ocean-going tugboat MMA Vision, which will serve as an interim response unit through to June 2026.

The MMA Vision is a high-specification vessel capable of handling complex maritime support operations, including towage and emergency stabilization. It is expected to arrive in Wellington tomorrow and will be strategically based between the Cook Strait and Taranaki, providing broad coverage across a high-risk maritime corridor.

This decision aims to offer reassurance to both the public and maritime operators that New Zealand has a capable and ready resource to manage emergencies in the interim.

Balancing Preparedness and Practicality

Minister Bishop concluded by acknowledging the need to strike a balance between preparedness and practicality. “While the number of incidents is relatively low, the consequences of not being prepared can be severe. We need to ensure that any solution we implement is both effective and financially sustainable,” he said.

The coming months will involve crucial discussions between Government, Maritime NZ, the shipping industry, and the public to determine the best path forward for safeguarding New Zealand’s maritime environment and those who travel through it.