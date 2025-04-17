Tragic Tractor Accident in Badaun Claims Lives

An overnight tragedy struck near Dhilwari village in Badaun district when a tractor-trolley overturned, resulting in two deaths and three serious injuries. The incident occurred around 4 am Thursday, leaving the community in shock as they mourn the unexpected loss.

According to local police, the victims were on their way back to their village after admitting a woman in labor to the hospital. The vehicle reportedly lost control near a government school in Dhilwari, scattering panic and confusion among the passengers.

The deceased, identified as Sukhpal Singh, 21, and Rakesh Kumar, 22, were pronounced dead at the Dataganj primary health centre. Three other injured individuals were sent to the district hospital in critical condition. Legal proceedings are ongoing as authorities navigate through this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)