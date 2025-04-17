Stay Safe This Easter: Minister Urges Kiwis to Make Smart Road Choices

As Easter weekend approaches, Transport Minister Chris Bishop is urging all New Zealanders to put road safety first during what is expected to be one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

With thousands of families hitting the roads to visit friends and whānau over the long weekend, Minister Bishop is reinforcing the importance of making smart, cautious decisions behind the wheel — especially with challenging weather conditions forecast in parts of the country.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility,” Bishop said in a public statement. “With more vehicles on the road, the risk of crashes increases. We need everyone to be vigilant, patient, and courteous to others while travelling this Easter.”

Weather and Road Conditions a Concern

The Minister particularly emphasized the need to check travel conditions before hitting the road. Parts of New Zealand are still recovering from the impact of Cyclone Tam, which has left some roads damaged and vulnerable to further disruption. Wet weather is expected in several regions, and drivers are being reminded to plan accordingly.

“Take extra care in areas affected by Cyclone Tam,” Bishop advised. “Wet and slippery roads reduce traction and increase braking distances. That means slowing down, avoiding sharp manoeuvres, and increasing the gap between your car and the one ahead. If visibility drops, don’t hesitate to turn your headlights on — it’s about being seen as much as seeing.”

Increased Police Presence on Roads

To ensure safety on the roads, Police will be out in force with increased patrols and roadside checks. Drivers should expect to see random breath testing and strict monitoring of speed and other risky behaviour.

“There will be a zero-tolerance approach to anyone putting lives at risk,” Bishop stated. “Think twice before you drive under the influence — it’s simply not worth it. Getting behind the wheel impaired, fatigued, or distracted can lead to devastating consequences.”

Key Safety Reminders for Drivers

Minister Bishop offered a set of simple but critical safety tips that could mean the difference between a safe journey and tragedy:

Drive to the conditions – reduce speed in rain or fog, and avoid sudden braking.

Stay alert and well-rested – don’t drive if you’re tired. Take regular breaks.

Buckle up – seatbelts save lives. Make sure everyone in the car is properly restrained.

Avoid distractions – keep phones and devices out of reach while driving.

Stick to the speed limit – speeding remains one of the top causes of serious crashes.

Don’t drive under the influence – alcohol and drugs impair judgement and reaction times.

“Every year, we lose too many lives on our roads,” Bishop said. “Many of these crashes are preventable. Making the decision to slow down, stay sober, and stay focused can help ensure you and your loved ones make it safely to your destination — and back again.”

Enjoying a Safe and Happy Easter

With the holiday season being a time for rest, reflection, and reconnection, the Minister concluded his statement with a heartfelt reminder:

“Easter is a special time for so many Kiwis — a chance to catch up with family, unwind, and enjoy our beautiful country. Please help make it a safe one for everyone on the road. We all want to get home safely.”

Road safety authorities are also encouraging travellers to make use of real-time traffic and weather updates through platforms like Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and MetService before beginning any long journey.

Whether it’s a trip to the bach, the beach, or a family barbecue, remember: your choices matter. Drive safe. Be patient. Arrive alive.