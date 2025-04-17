Left Menu

BJP Accuses Congress of Misleading Public in National Herald Case

The Goa BJP has accused the Congress of misleading the public in the National Herald case, where Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are charged with money laundering. They are allegedly involved in a multi-crore scam, according to the BJP, who plans to inform citizens about this through pamphlets.

BJP Accuses Congress of Misleading Public in National Herald Case
The Goa BJP has launched an attack on the Congress, alleging that the opposition party is misleading the public regarding the National Herald case. The BJP claims the Congress is falsely portraying themselves as victims.

The case has seen the Enforcement Directorate file a chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, along with others, accusing them of laundering Rs 988 crore. This follows a private complaint initiated by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.

Goa BJP president Damodar Naik announced that the party will actively engage with citizens to inform them of the alleged multi-crore scam and the purported involvement of the Congress leadership.

