Bomb Hoax Rocks Indore Bank Branch

An alarming bomb threat sent shockwaves through a public sector bank branch in Indore on Thursday. The email, which was later confirmed to be a hoax, claimed that a remote-controlled explosive had been planted in the Punjab National Bank located in the Siyaganj area.

Upon receiving the threat at 6.57 am, bank officials quickly alerted the authorities. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Dandotia, stated that a bomb squad was dispatched to thoroughly search the premises, but no suspicious objects were found, allowing employees to resume normal operations.

The email incident is not isolated, as similar threats have targeted Indore's airport, hospitals, and schools in the past. Authorities are intensifying their investigation, closely examining CCTV footage and other technical aspects to track down the perpetrator.

