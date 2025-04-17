Left Menu

Bomb Hoax Rocks Indore Bank Branch

A public sector bank branch in Indore received a bomb threat via email, later found to be a hoax. The threat claimed the existence of a remote-controlled explosive. Police searched the premises, found nothing suspicious, and are conducting a technical investigation into the hoax.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 17-04-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 14:49 IST
Bomb Hoax Rocks Indore Bank Branch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming bomb threat sent shockwaves through a public sector bank branch in Indore on Thursday. The email, which was later confirmed to be a hoax, claimed that a remote-controlled explosive had been planted in the Punjab National Bank located in the Siyaganj area.

Upon receiving the threat at 6.57 am, bank officials quickly alerted the authorities. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Dandotia, stated that a bomb squad was dispatched to thoroughly search the premises, but no suspicious objects were found, allowing employees to resume normal operations.

The email incident is not isolated, as similar threats have targeted Indore's airport, hospitals, and schools in the past. Authorities are intensifying their investigation, closely examining CCTV footage and other technical aspects to track down the perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025