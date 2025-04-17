Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes Bulky Legal Appeals

The Supreme Court has criticized the trend of filing excessively bulky appeals, which include unnecessary documents and lengthy synopses filled with case laws and quotations. A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized the importance of concise pleadings, highlighting that current practices hinge on litigants' financial capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued strong remarks against the increasing trend of submitting excessively long legal appeals filled with unnecessary documents. Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed concern over synopses bloated with case laws, quotations, and repetition of grounds of appeal.

The bench criticized how the bulk of compilations often correlates with a litigant's financial resources and ability to hire senior advocates. They emphasized that appeals should focus on the issues at hand, not be overloaded with legal precedents or complex synopses.

To address this issue, the court's dissatisfaction will be formally communicated to the Supreme Court advocates on-record association, urging a return to more concise and precise legal documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

