The Rs 50 Crore Dog Hoax: Social Media's Latest Sensation
A man's claim of owning a Rs 50 crore imported dog attracted social media attention and the Enforcement Directorate's scrutiny. However, the claim was found to be fake, as officials determined the man couldn't afford such an expensive canine, and the dog belonged to his neighbor.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:00 IST
An unusual case unfolded as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) visited the residence of a local man on suspicions of foreign exchange violations, provoked by his audacious claim of owning a Rs 50 crore dog.
The alleged canine, boasted to be the world's most expensive due to its breed—a mix of Caucasian Shepherd and Wolf—turned out to be a complete fabrication, as authorities discovered.
According to sources from the federal probe agency, the dog was not only owned by his neighbor but also worth significantly less, dispelling rumors fueled by social media that prompted the ED's involvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
