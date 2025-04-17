Cracking the Code: Latur Police Solve Series of Burglaries

In a breakthrough for Maharashtra's Latur district, police have successfully apprehended two suspects involved in a string of burglaries. The accused were identified as Sushant Shivaji Gaikwad, 26, and Krishna, alias Kiriya Gunderrao Londhe, 22. Authorities have managed to recover cash and valuables worth Rs 1.1 lakh from the duo.

Both suspects, residents of the MHADA Colony, have reportedly confessed to the crimes, which has led to the resolution of four previously unsolved burglary cases. Their arrests mark a significant development in local law enforcement's ongoing efforts to curb crime in the region.

Local police officials expressed satisfaction with the arrests, reflecting their commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of citizens' property. This case highlights the efficiency and dedication of the police force in addressing criminal activities head-on.

