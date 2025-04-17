Left Menu

Sri Lankan National Arrested with Hemp at Kathmandu Airport

A 61-year-old Sri Lankan, Mohamed Saleem Mohamed Rumoz, was arrested at Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu, for carrying 5.2 kg of hemp. The airport security detained him at the baggage check area just before he boarded a flight to Colombo. He is now under investigation by Nepal's Anti-Narcotic Bureau.

Kathmandu | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:39 IST
A Sri Lankan national was apprehended at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Thursday for possession of illegal drugs. The individual, identified as 61-year-old Mohamed Saleem Mohamed Rumoz, was caught at the baggage checking location of the departure lounge.

Authorities discovered 5.2 kg of hemp hidden in his luggage just moments before he was scheduled to board a Sri Lankan Air flight to Colombo. Following the arrest, he was handed over to the Anti-Narcotic Bureau for further inquiry.

This incident shines a spotlight on the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region. Nepal's law enforcement agencies remain vigilant in their efforts to combat such illegal activities.

