Calm After the Storm: Kolkata Police Assure Peace in Bhangar

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma visited Bhangar, South 24 Parganas, to observe the post-violence situation following protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Verma assured that the area is now peaceful and under control, with 17 arrests made. The police remain vigilant to prevent further unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma visited Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district to assess the aftermath of recent violence during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. He declared the area 'absolutely peaceful' following the disruption.

The unrest saw clashes between Indian Secular Front supporters and police, resulting in several injuries and damage to police vehicles. Verma, along with senior officials, inspected security measures along the Basanti Highway.

Assuring the public of restored peace, Verma emphasized that the police have taken action by arresting 17 individuals linked to the violence, ensuring that law and order are maintained. Authorities remain on alert to prevent any resurgence of conflict.

