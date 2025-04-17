Gold Chain Heist: Female Trio's Crime Streak in Delhi

Delhi Police arrested three women from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, for their alleged involvement in stealing gold chains in the busy Parliament Street area of New Delhi, according to an official statement on Thursday.

Identified as Renu Mahor Kulli, Aradhana, and Manisha, the trio reportedly traveled from Agra and operated in bustling markets and public events, especially during festivals. The police acted on a tip-off about these female thieves, setting up a strategic trap near Indraprastha Park Gate No.1, intercepting the suspects around 5 pm on April 15.

A search revealed parts of a gold chain and pendant with Renu, another chain portion with Manisha, and a complete gold chain with Aradhana. Investigations indicate the women split into smaller groups to evade capture, with no previous criminal records found against them. Further inquiries aim to uncover additional gang members and their handlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)