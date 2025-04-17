Trump vs. Powell: The Clash Over Federal Reserve Leadership

President Donald Trump has signaled displeasure towards Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, hinting at potential changes in leadership. Despite Trump's suggestions that Powell might leave if asked, the Federal Reserve head has stood firm, expressing his intent to see his term through.

In recent statements, Trump criticized Powell's timing regarding crucial economic decisions, labeling it as 'too late.' The tension emerges from differences in economic policy approach, reflecting broader challenges in U.S. financial leadership.

Powell has maintained a clear stance, articulating his commitment to fulfilling his duties until the end of his term in May 2026, regardless of external pressures from the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)