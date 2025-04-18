Left Menu

US Forces Target Ras Isa Fuel Port to Impact Houthi Supply

The U.S. military conducted a strike on Yemen's Ras Isa fuel port to disrupt Iran-supported Houthi resources. The objective was to economically impact the Houthis while avoiding harm to Yemeni civilians, as stated by the U.S. Central Command in a social media announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 00:15 IST
US Forces Target Ras Isa Fuel Port to Impact Houthi Supply
  • United States

The United States military launched a strategic operation against the western Yemeni fuel port of Ras Isa on Thursday, as confirmed by the U.S. Central Command in a post on X.

The action aimed to disrupt a key resource used by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, striking at their economic foundations without inflicting harm on the civilian population of Yemen.

This move highlights the ongoing complexities in the region and the strategies employed by the U.S. to counteract influences perceived as hostile in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

