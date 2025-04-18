US Forces Target Ras Isa Fuel Port to Impact Houthi Supply

The United States military launched a strategic operation against the western Yemeni fuel port of Ras Isa on Thursday, as confirmed by the U.S. Central Command in a post on X.

The action aimed to disrupt a key resource used by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, striking at their economic foundations without inflicting harm on the civilian population of Yemen.

This move highlights the ongoing complexities in the region and the strategies employed by the U.S. to counteract influences perceived as hostile in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)