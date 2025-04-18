Left Menu

Harassment Chargesheet Shakes Ajmer Community

A substantial chargesheet involving the harassment of three minor girls in Ajmer has been filed. Eight adults and five minors stand accused. The accused reportedly coerced the victims into communication, restricted their attire choices, and forced religious observations. Investigations continue as more cases are expected to come forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-04-2025 01:45 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 01:45 IST
Harassment Chargesheet Shakes Ajmer Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant development unfolded in Ajmer as a chargesheet addressing the harassment of three minor girls was submitted in the POCSO Court. The chargesheet implicates eight individuals, alongside five minors, in a case that has rattled the community.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Roopinder Kumar Parihar, the charges involve harassment without sexual exploitation. Accusations include coercing the victims into unwanted interactions, dictating their attire preferences, and enforcing religious practices.

This incident surfaced after Rs 2,000 went missing from a minor's father's wallet, and a Chinese phone was discovered with one minor. Authorities have registered three separate FIRs and formed a Special Investigation Team to delve deeper into the matter, with further chargesheets anticipated soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025