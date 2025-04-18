Harassment Chargesheet Shakes Ajmer Community

A significant development unfolded in Ajmer as a chargesheet addressing the harassment of three minor girls was submitted in the POCSO Court. The chargesheet implicates eight individuals, alongside five minors, in a case that has rattled the community.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Roopinder Kumar Parihar, the charges involve harassment without sexual exploitation. Accusations include coercing the victims into unwanted interactions, dictating their attire preferences, and enforcing religious practices.

This incident surfaced after Rs 2,000 went missing from a minor's father's wallet, and a Chinese phone was discovered with one minor. Authorities have registered three separate FIRs and formed a Special Investigation Team to delve deeper into the matter, with further chargesheets anticipated soon.

