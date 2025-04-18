Left Menu

Judge Clamps Down on Elon Musk's Access to Social Security Data

A federal judge has restricted the Department of Government Efficiency's access to social security data, following legal challenges from unions and retirees. The judge's order allows access only to redacted data, contingent on background checks and training, to mitigate privacy concerns and security risks.

Baltimore | Updated: 18-04-2025 08:25 IST
A federal judge has imposed stringent new regulations on billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, curbing its access to personal data within the Social Security system. The ruling comes amidst growing concerns over privacy violations and data security.

US District Judge Ellen Hollander issued a preliminary injunction following a lawsuit by labor unions and retirees. These groups argue that recent actions by DOGE breach privacy laws and pose significant risks to information security. This injunction follows a previous temporary restraining order.

Despite the restrictions, the ruling does permit DOGE staff to access redacted data, provided they complete required training and background checks. During a recent court session in Baltimore, Judge Hollander questioned the department's need for such extensive access to sensitive information under the guise of investigating Social Security fraud.

