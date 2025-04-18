Left Menu

Federal Judge Limits Elon Musk's DOGE Access to Social Security Data

A federal judge has restricted access for Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to Social Security systems, citing privacy concerns. The injunction requires anonymization of data and bans installing or altering Social Security Administration software, amidst protests from unions and legal challenges.

Federal Judge Limits Elon Musk's DOGE Access to Social Security Data
A federal judge has imposed new restrictions on billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), limiting its access to sensitive Social Security data. This decision comes amid allegations that DOGE's actions violate privacy laws and pose a significant information security risk.

US District Judge Ellen Hollander issued a preliminary injunction, which allows DOGE personnel access only to anonymized data following mandatory training and background checks. The judge emphasized the importance of privacy upheld by the Social Security Administration for the past 90 years.

The case has sparked public protests from labor unions and retirees, concerned about the impact on Social Security benefits. During court proceedings, Hollander questioned the need for DOGE's extensive access to personal data, while government attorneys argued that anonymizing data is burdensome. The situation highlights tensions within the Social Security Administration and the broader political implications of DOGE's access to federal data.

