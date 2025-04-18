Left Menu

Hungary and U.S.: A New Business Alliance to Counter Tariffs

Hungary is negotiating a business deal with the U.S. to counteract negative effects of tariffs imposed by President Trump. Prime Minister Viktor Orban seeks advantageous economic agreements to mitigate these impacts, expecting a finalized deal within six months as discussions continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 18-04-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 12:31 IST
Hungary and U.S.: A New Business Alliance to Counter Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a strategic move to mitigate the adverse effects of U.S. tariffs, Hungary anticipates signing a business deal with the United States within the next six months, as revealed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an interview with www.ot.hu.

Orban highlighted ongoing economic discussions with the U.S., aiming to secure agreements beneficial to Hungary, countering the negative implications of President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence in reaching advantageous economic deals to offset the tariff impact, signaling a proactive approach in international economic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025