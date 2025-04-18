Hungary and U.S.: A New Business Alliance to Counter Tariffs
Hungary is negotiating a business deal with the U.S. to counteract negative effects of tariffs imposed by President Trump. Prime Minister Viktor Orban seeks advantageous economic agreements to mitigate these impacts, expecting a finalized deal within six months as discussions continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 18-04-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 12:31 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
In a strategic move to mitigate the adverse effects of U.S. tariffs, Hungary anticipates signing a business deal with the United States within the next six months, as revealed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an interview with www.ot.hu.
Orban highlighted ongoing economic discussions with the U.S., aiming to secure agreements beneficial to Hungary, countering the negative implications of President Donald Trump's tariff policies.
The Prime Minister expressed confidence in reaching advantageous economic deals to offset the tariff impact, signaling a proactive approach in international economic relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement