Hungary and U.S.: A New Business Alliance to Counter Tariffs

In a strategic move to mitigate the adverse effects of U.S. tariffs, Hungary anticipates signing a business deal with the United States within the next six months, as revealed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an interview with www.ot.hu.

Orban highlighted ongoing economic discussions with the U.S., aiming to secure agreements beneficial to Hungary, countering the negative implications of President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence in reaching advantageous economic deals to offset the tariff impact, signaling a proactive approach in international economic relations.

