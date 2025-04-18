Left Menu

Inflation Fears Ease Amid Ebbing Trade Tensions

European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau has commented that the risk of inflation due to trade tensions is low and appears to be decreasing. This assessment suggests that economic stability might be becoming more attainable in Europe under current conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-04-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 12:51 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The risk of inflation stemming from trade tensions is considered weak and might be on the decline, according to European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau.

In an interview with the Boursorama website, Villeroy, who also leads the Bank of France, remarked, "This inflation risk seems rather low. It is even quite likely that inflation risks are currently on the decline."

This statement signals a potential easing of economic anxieties in Europe, providing some reassurance for policymakers and investors concerned about future economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

