Inflation Fears Ease Amid Ebbing Trade Tensions

The risk of inflation stemming from trade tensions is considered weak and might be on the decline, according to European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau.

In an interview with the Boursorama website, Villeroy, who also leads the Bank of France, remarked, "This inflation risk seems rather low. It is even quite likely that inflation risks are currently on the decline."

This statement signals a potential easing of economic anxieties in Europe, providing some reassurance for policymakers and investors concerned about future economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)