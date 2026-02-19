France-India Defence Pact: Co-Production Leap with Rafale Jets

France and India have embarked on a significant enhancement in their defence cooperation, with plans to co-produce Rafale fighter jets and helicopters. During a recent visit to India, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the potential for this cooperation to extend to submarines, as India expects to order another 114 Rafales.

Macron confirmed India's intention to procure and co-produce the Rafale jets, following the Defence Acquisition Council's recent clearance. India has already acquired 36 Rafales for its air force and 26 marine versions for the navy. The upcoming deal, however, involves technical and commercial evaluations, with expectations of producing up to 90 jets in India.

The collaboration further includes opening India's first H125 helicopter assembly line and producing HAMMER missiles. The initiative is viewed as a substantial step forward for India's defence sector, which faces regional challenges, as evidenced during recent conflicts with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)