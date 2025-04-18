U.S.-Japan Alliance: Strengthening Against an Assertive China

Newly arrived U.S. Ambassador George Glass emphasized the necessity for Japan and the United States to fortify their military collaboration in response to China's burgeoning assertiveness. In his first remarks in Tokyo, Glass highlighted the strategic importance of U.S. and Japanese alignment in a challenging geopolitical landscape.

China, Russia, and North Korea present formidable regional challenges, according to Glass, as he underscored the imperative for both nations to collaboratively address threats, particularly from China. While citing the presence of significant U.S. military forces and assets in Japan, he also pointed to Tokyo's recent military advancements.

Negotiations on defense cost-sharing remain a focal point, with Glass optimistic about achieving a favorable agreement. His comments reflect ongoing concerns over U.S. commitment under fluctuating international policies during the Trump administration. Meanwhile, China's foreign ministry responded, advocating for diplomatic promotion of global peace.

