Left Menu

U.S.-Japan Alliance: Strengthening Against an Assertive China

U.S. Ambassador George Glass stresses the need for Japan and the United States to align their defense forces to counter China's growing assertiveness. Glass underlines the importance of their security partnership amidst concerns of U.S. commitment, and remains optimistic about resolving defense cost-sharing negotiations with Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 14:15 IST
U.S.-Japan Alliance: Strengthening Against an Assertive China

Newly arrived U.S. Ambassador George Glass emphasized the necessity for Japan and the United States to fortify their military collaboration in response to China's burgeoning assertiveness. In his first remarks in Tokyo, Glass highlighted the strategic importance of U.S. and Japanese alignment in a challenging geopolitical landscape.

China, Russia, and North Korea present formidable regional challenges, according to Glass, as he underscored the imperative for both nations to collaboratively address threats, particularly from China. While citing the presence of significant U.S. military forces and assets in Japan, he also pointed to Tokyo's recent military advancements.

Negotiations on defense cost-sharing remain a focal point, with Glass optimistic about achieving a favorable agreement. His comments reflect ongoing concerns over U.S. commitment under fluctuating international policies during the Trump administration. Meanwhile, China's foreign ministry responded, advocating for diplomatic promotion of global peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025