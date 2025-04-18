Major Shake-up in Kerala Police: Key Transfers Approved

In a significant reshuffle within the Kerala Police, the Union Home Ministry has sanctioned the deputation of Vaibhav Saxena, formerly the District Police Chief of Ernakulam Rural, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a five-year period.

In his place, Hemalatha, previously the Commandant of the Rapid Response and Rescue Force, has been appointed as the new District Police Chief of Ernakulam Rural. Saxena's departure marks a series of restructuring moves designed to maintain effective law enforcement within the state.

Furthermore, other prominent reassignments include V Vijaya Bharath Reddy, who transitions from Deputy Commissioner of Police in Thiruvananthapuram City to District Police Chief of Kasaragod, and Farash T, who assumes Reddy's former role by moving from Superintendent of Police, Special Operations Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)