Left Menu

Major Shake-up in Kerala Police: Key Transfers Approved

Vaibhav Saxena from Ernakulam Rural has been reassigned to the NIA, prompting multiple transfers within Kerala Police. Hemalatha takes over as District Police Chief, with V Vijaya Bharath Reddy and Farash T receiving new posts. The state government also issued transfers for other IPS officials for effective police administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-04-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 17:10 IST
Major Shake-up in Kerala Police: Key Transfers Approved
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant reshuffle within the Kerala Police, the Union Home Ministry has sanctioned the deputation of Vaibhav Saxena, formerly the District Police Chief of Ernakulam Rural, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a five-year period.

In his place, Hemalatha, previously the Commandant of the Rapid Response and Rescue Force, has been appointed as the new District Police Chief of Ernakulam Rural. Saxena's departure marks a series of restructuring moves designed to maintain effective law enforcement within the state.

Furthermore, other prominent reassignments include V Vijaya Bharath Reddy, who transitions from Deputy Commissioner of Police in Thiruvananthapuram City to District Police Chief of Kasaragod, and Farash T, who assumes Reddy's former role by moving from Superintendent of Police, Special Operations Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025