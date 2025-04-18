Left Menu

Road Rage Turns Violent: Shooting Incident Shakes Wajidpur

A youth named Babu Pandit allegedly shot a truck driver, Vikas, after an argument over a parked car blocking the road in Wajidpur village. Vikas, the victim, remains in critical condition at a Delhi hospital. The police have arrested Pandit and are investigating the case further.

Noida | Updated: 18-04-2025
A youth, Babu Pandit, was involved in a shocking incident of road rage after allegedly shooting a truck driver in Wajidpur village. The confrontation stemmed from Pandit's car being parked in the middle of the road, obstructing the path for Vikas, the truck driver. This led to an argument, culminating in violence.

In a fit of anger, Pandit reportedly opened fire at Vikas, with the bullet striking the driver's head. Vikas was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where medical professionals describe his condition as critical, highlighting the severity of the attack.

The authorities have detained Pandit and launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The incident raises concerns about rising tensions on the road and the extreme consequences of such disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

