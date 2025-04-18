Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Airstrikes Target Gaza Amid Stalled Ceasefire Talks

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple Gaza Strip locations following Hamas's rejection of a ceasefire that didn't meet their demands. As Israel advances militarily, discussions persist, with both sides holding rigid positions on key issues. The death toll rises as Egyptian mediators work on reviving a failed ceasefire agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, Israel conducted airstrikes targeting 40 sites across the Gaza Strip, escalating tensions after Hamas turned down an Israeli ceasefire proposal. This rejection comes amid ongoing conflicts, with Israel aiming to force Hamas to release hostages and disarm.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to address the public on Saturday evening, although no specifics have been disclosed. Meanwhile, Palestinian health officials report that Friday's strikes resulted in at least 43 deaths, further increasing the toll since the resumption of strikes in March to over 1,600.

As Israeli forces operate in various strategic locations within Gaza, efforts by Egyptian mediators to restart the January ceasefire deal continue. However, significant differences remain. Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya expressed openness towards a potential prisoner exchange in return for war cessation and Gaza rebuilding, but criticized Israel's terms as unrealistic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

