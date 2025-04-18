Tensions Escalate as Israeli Airstrikes Target Gaza Amid Stalled Ceasefire Talks

On Friday, Israel conducted airstrikes targeting 40 sites across the Gaza Strip, escalating tensions after Hamas turned down an Israeli ceasefire proposal. This rejection comes amid ongoing conflicts, with Israel aiming to force Hamas to release hostages and disarm.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to address the public on Saturday evening, although no specifics have been disclosed. Meanwhile, Palestinian health officials report that Friday's strikes resulted in at least 43 deaths, further increasing the toll since the resumption of strikes in March to over 1,600.

As Israeli forces operate in various strategic locations within Gaza, efforts by Egyptian mediators to restart the January ceasefire deal continue. However, significant differences remain. Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya expressed openness towards a potential prisoner exchange in return for war cessation and Gaza rebuilding, but criticized Israel's terms as unrealistic.

(With inputs from agencies.)