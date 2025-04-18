Left Menu

Crackdown on Drug Empire: Properties Seized

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have seized properties worth Rs 1 crore linked to drug trafficking. The properties, a double-storeyed building and a residential house, were identified as acquired through illegal drug activities. The owner of these properties is currently held in judicial custody.

Updated: 18-04-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 23:20 IST
In a significant crackdown, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district have seized immovable properties valued at Rs 1 crore connected to a well-known drug peddler, officials reported on Friday.

The confiscated assets include a two-storey building and a residential house built on seven marlas of land, authorities confirmed. The seizure was executed under section 68F(2) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, following a detailed investigation.

Officials stated that the identified properties were illegally acquired through narcotic and psychotropic drug trafficking by the owner, who currently remains in judicial custody. This enforcement initiative highlights the Udhampur Police's unwavering dedication to eradicating drug issues in the district.

