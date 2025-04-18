Crackdown on Drug Empire: Properties Seized

In a significant crackdown, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district have seized immovable properties valued at Rs 1 crore connected to a well-known drug peddler, officials reported on Friday.

The confiscated assets include a two-storey building and a residential house built on seven marlas of land, authorities confirmed. The seizure was executed under section 68F(2) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, following a detailed investigation.

Officials stated that the identified properties were illegally acquired through narcotic and psychotropic drug trafficking by the owner, who currently remains in judicial custody. This enforcement initiative highlights the Udhampur Police's unwavering dedication to eradicating drug issues in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)