Supreme Court Blocks Venezuelan Deportations Amid Legal Drama
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily halted the deportation of Venezuelan detainees, protecting them from immediate removal without judicial review. The decision highlights tensions between Trump's immigration policies and judicial limits. ACLU lawyers argue the administration's use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act lacks proper due process, sparking widespread legal battles.
The U.S. Supreme Court has paused the Trump administration's move to deport Venezuelan men in immigration custody. Lawyers argue they faced deportation without adequate judicial review, contrary to previous Supreme Court requirements.
The decision fuels a significant legal conflict involving the administration's use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act—a law typically reserved for wartime—and emphasizes the delicate balance of power between governmental branches.
Critics, including the ACLU, argue that the administration must provide proper due process before deportation. The court's order adds another layer to ongoing legal battles as the White House remains silent on the directive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
