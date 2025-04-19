Addressing Terror's Ecosystem in Jammu & Kashmir: A Call for Sufi Unity

In a stern condemnation of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha described the region's past plagued by 'masters of terror' and 'conflict entrepreneurs' who thrived on bloodshed and violence. Addressing an event, Sinha expressed commitment to preventing their resurgence and acknowledged significant progress made over the last five years with police, security, and administrative efforts, backed by public support.

He assured that any remaining conflict entrepreneurs attempting to stir unrest would be thwarted and noted an encouraging shift among the youth of J-K who, he said, are increasingly recognizing such sinister agendas.

In a strategic move to ensure peace, Sinha called upon attending Sufi scholars to actively counter extremist ideologies, suggesting the modernization of Sufism to appeal to younger generations, thus reducing radicalization opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)