Ricky Rai Ambushed: Investigation Underway

Ricky Rai, son of the late underworld don N Muthappa Rai, was allegedly shot by unidentified assailants near his Bidadi residence. Currently hospitalized, Rai is out of danger, while investigations are ongoing. Police have registered a case against several suspects, including Muthappa Rai's second wife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramanagara | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident early Saturday, Ricky Rai, son of the deceased underworld figure N Muthappa Rai, was reportedly shot at by unidentified assailants near his home in Bidadi, Karnataka, according to police.

Rai, who was traveling with his driver and gunman, was injured when bullets pierced through the vehicle, hitting him and the driver. Both are currently undergoing treatment at a Bengaluru hospital.

A case has been registered against Muthappa Rai's second wife, Anuradha, and former associate Rakesh Malli. Investigations are in full swing with police deploying extra force to probe the background of the shooting and any potential underworld links.

(With inputs from agencies.)

