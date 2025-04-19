Ricky Rai Ambushed: Investigation Underway

In a shocking incident early Saturday, Ricky Rai, son of the deceased underworld figure N Muthappa Rai, was reportedly shot at by unidentified assailants near his home in Bidadi, Karnataka, according to police.

Rai, who was traveling with his driver and gunman, was injured when bullets pierced through the vehicle, hitting him and the driver. Both are currently undergoing treatment at a Bengaluru hospital.

A case has been registered against Muthappa Rai's second wife, Anuradha, and former associate Rakesh Malli. Investigations are in full swing with police deploying extra force to probe the background of the shooting and any potential underworld links.

(With inputs from agencies.)