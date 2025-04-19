Left Menu

Historic Prisoner Swap Eases Tensions

Russia and Ukraine have engaged in their largest prisoner swap since Russia's full-scale invasion started over three years ago. In this exchange, 246 Russian service members and 277 Ukrainian fighters were returned. Additionally, both nations facilitated the transfer of wounded soldiers in need of medical care.

19-04-2025
In a significant move, Russia and Ukraine have conducted the largest prisoner exchange since Russia's large-scale invasion commenced over three years ago.

According to Russia's Ministry of Defence, 246 Russian service members were swapped for 277 Ukrainian fighters. The exchange also included a humanitarian component, wherein 31 wounded Ukrainian prisoners of war were traded for 15 wounded Russian soldiers, highlighting a 'gesture of goodwill' during the ongoing conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the return of Ukrainian 'warriors' from Russian captivity, marking a moment of relief amid tense relations.

