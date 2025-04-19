Historic Prisoner Swap Eases Tensions

In a significant move, Russia and Ukraine have conducted the largest prisoner exchange since Russia's large-scale invasion commenced over three years ago.

According to Russia's Ministry of Defence, 246 Russian service members were swapped for 277 Ukrainian fighters. The exchange also included a humanitarian component, wherein 31 wounded Ukrainian prisoners of war were traded for 15 wounded Russian soldiers, highlighting a 'gesture of goodwill' during the ongoing conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the return of Ukrainian 'warriors' from Russian captivity, marking a moment of relief amid tense relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)