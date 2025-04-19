Sri Lanka Awaits Truth: President's Promise on 2019 Easter Attack Masterminds

Sri Lanka's Christian community has expressed renewed hope following President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's commitment to identify those responsible for the 2019 Easter attacks. The President promised to unveil the masterminds by April 21, the sixth anniversary of the tragic event that shook the nation.

The 2019 attacks, claimed by the Islamic State, left over 270 people dead and hundreds more injured. Concerns regarding inadequate investigations have plagued the Catholic Church's relations with successive governments. However, the recent announcement by President Dissanayake indicates a potential shift in addressing these longstanding grievances.

Complicating matters, information has surfaced linking former Tamil militant Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, known as Pillayan, to the attacks. Pillayan is presently held under unrelated terrorism charges. The Church, now hopeful for clarity and justice, has decided against organizing its annual protest as it awaits conclusive action and revelations.

