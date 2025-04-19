Left Menu

Sri Lanka Awaits Truth: President's Promise on 2019 Easter Attack Masterminds

Sri Lanka's Christian community welcomes President Dissanayake's vow to unveil the masterminds of the 2019 Easter attacks by April 21. This development has shifted the Church's stance, reducing public protests. New allegations involve former militant Pillayan, currently detained under the PTA, raising expectations for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 22:05 IST
Sri Lanka's Christian community has expressed renewed hope following President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's commitment to identify those responsible for the 2019 Easter attacks. The President promised to unveil the masterminds by April 21, the sixth anniversary of the tragic event that shook the nation.

The 2019 attacks, claimed by the Islamic State, left over 270 people dead and hundreds more injured. Concerns regarding inadequate investigations have plagued the Catholic Church's relations with successive governments. However, the recent announcement by President Dissanayake indicates a potential shift in addressing these longstanding grievances.

Complicating matters, information has surfaced linking former Tamil militant Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, known as Pillayan, to the attacks. Pillayan is presently held under unrelated terrorism charges. The Church, now hopeful for clarity and justice, has decided against organizing its annual protest as it awaits conclusive action and revelations.

