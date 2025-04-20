Controversial Posters Spark Investigation in Uttar Pradesh

In the town of Narauli, Uttar Pradesh, posters reading 'Free Gaza, Free Palestine' have stirred controversy, leading to a police investigation.

The posters not only carried politically charged messages but also called on a specific community to boycott Israeli products. Law enforcement officials have quickly responded, utilizing CCTV footage to identify around six to seven individuals thought to be involved. The shop owners whose establishments bore the posters have provided additional information to aid the investigation.

The incident comes in the wake of a recent escalation in the Gaza-Israel conflict, which began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel. The ensuing conflict has resulted in significant casualties, including around 51,000 Palestinians. The situation continues to fuel regional tensions with its far-reaching impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)