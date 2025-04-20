City Police Pledge Swift Actions on Cyber Fraud Cases
The Bombay High Court was assured by the city police of decisive actions on cyber fraud, focusing on sensitivity training for officers. This assurance came amidst rising fraud incidents, particularly affecting seniors, highlighted by a petition from a woman who lost Rs 45 lakh due to delayed police response.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court has received assurances from the city police regarding proactive measures against cyber fraud. In a recent session, Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale addressed the increasing frequency of such crimes, noting senior citizens as primary victims.
The case centered around a woman's complaint of cyber fraud and subsequent inaction by local police, resulting in a significant financial loss. Joint Commissioner Lakhami Gautam stated his commitment to improving response protocols, promising the training of local and cyber police stations for efficient handling of all related cases.
The court also mentioned the government's efforts to combat cyber fraud, including the formation of the Maharashtra Cyber Security Corporation. The Additional Director General of Police has been summoned to discuss these measures further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
