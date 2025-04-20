Left Menu

City Police Pledge Swift Actions on Cyber Fraud Cases

The Bombay High Court was assured by the city police of decisive actions on cyber fraud, focusing on sensitivity training for officers. This assurance came amidst rising fraud incidents, particularly affecting seniors, highlighted by a petition from a woman who lost Rs 45 lakh due to delayed police response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 12:55 IST
City Police Pledge Swift Actions on Cyber Fraud Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has received assurances from the city police regarding proactive measures against cyber fraud. In a recent session, Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale addressed the increasing frequency of such crimes, noting senior citizens as primary victims.

The case centered around a woman's complaint of cyber fraud and subsequent inaction by local police, resulting in a significant financial loss. Joint Commissioner Lakhami Gautam stated his commitment to improving response protocols, promising the training of local and cyber police stations for efficient handling of all related cases.

The court also mentioned the government's efforts to combat cyber fraud, including the formation of the Maharashtra Cyber Security Corporation. The Additional Director General of Police has been summoned to discuss these measures further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025