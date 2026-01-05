New Zealand Health Cybersecurity Under Siege: Lessons from a Data Breach

New Zealand's health ministry announced an investigation into a cybersecurity breach affecting the Manage My Health website, which is responsible for managing medical records for about one-third of the country's residents. The breach has put personal medical data at risk, prompting a decisive response from the government.

Health Minister Simeon Brown emphasized the critical need for protecting patient data, whether managed by public or private entities. He assured the public that lessons from this incident would guide future data protection strategies. The review aims to understand how hackers gained access and what enhancements are necessary to prevent future incidents.

The privately-owned website, Manage My Health, confirmed that a breach impacted around 6% to 7% of its 1.8 million users. In an alarming revelation, perpetrators demanded a $60,000 ransom to withhold the leaked documents, according to The Post. Manage My Health reported that security gaps have since been resolved.