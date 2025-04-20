Court Verdict Ends 33-Year Trademark Battle Over 'Chatmola'
A 33-year-old trademark dispute ended with a Delhi court ruling in favor of Anil Food Industries. The court restrained Alka Food Industries from using the Chatmola trademark, recognizing Anil Foods as its registered owner. The case highlights the importance of trademark registration and legal protection.
In a significant legal decision, Delhi's District Judge Neha Paliwal Sharma resolved a 33-year-old trademark dispute, preventing a confectionery manufacturer from using the Chatmola brand. The ruling recognized Anil Food Industries as the rightful owner of the trademark, barring Alka Food Industries from its use.
The lawsuit, initiated by Alka Food Industries in January 1992, sought to stop Anil Foods from using the Chatmola trademark. However, the court found that Anil Foods was the registered proprietor and the original user, reinforcing their right to the brand.
The court's order emphasized that Alka Foods lacked substantial evidence to support their claim to the Chatmola trademark. This case underscores the critical importance of trademark registration in securing legal protections and market rights.
