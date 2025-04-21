Left Menu

Pope Francis and the Bridge Between East and West

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away as announced by the Vatican. His efforts significantly advanced relations between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Roman Catholic Church, a relationship historically strained since the East-West Schism of 1054.

Updated: 21-04-2025 14:37 IST
Pope Francis
  Russia

The Vatican announced the passing of Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, on Monday. This marks the end of an era that saw significant strides in interfaith relations.

Particularly notable was Pope Francis's role in fostering dialogue between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Roman Catholic Church. According to the Russian news agency TASS, the Moscow Patriarchate acknowledged his crucial efforts in enhancing communication between the two religious communities.

The historic schism between the Western and Eastern branches of Christianity in 1054 has long cast a shadow over their relations. While doctrinal disputes remain, Pope Francis's tenure witnessed unprecedented steps towards bridging the centuries-old divide.

