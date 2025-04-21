Pope Francis and the Bridge Between East and West

The Vatican announced the passing of Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, on Monday. This marks the end of an era that saw significant strides in interfaith relations.

Particularly notable was Pope Francis's role in fostering dialogue between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Roman Catholic Church. According to the Russian news agency TASS, the Moscow Patriarchate acknowledged his crucial efforts in enhancing communication between the two religious communities.

The historic schism between the Western and Eastern branches of Christianity in 1054 has long cast a shadow over their relations. While doctrinal disputes remain, Pope Francis's tenure witnessed unprecedented steps towards bridging the centuries-old divide.

