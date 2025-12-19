Left Menu

Global Diplomacy and Key Political Events Unfold

This global political diary outlines significant diplomatic and political meetings taking place worldwide. It highlights events arranged from December through February, such as summits, elections, and international leader visits, emphasizing interactions in the fields of international relations, governance, and cooperation amid various countries.

Updated: 19-12-2025 17:49 IST
A multitude of significant diplomatic and political events are scheduled globally, highlighting the busy international agenda. Among these, key summits and council meetings in Tokyo, Brussels, and Washington are poised to address pressing geopolitical issues, including dialogues on Gaza, Sudan, and the Iran nuclear program.

Notably, several national elections are on the calendar, from the Kosovar Assembly Election to the presidential election in Portugal. These elections are crucial to shaping future political landscapes and maintaining democratic processes in these regions, reflecting the dynamic shifts within global governance.

The diary also notes critical interactions among world leaders, like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned visit to the United States and burgeoning economic discussions during EU Council meetings, underscoring the continuous evolution of international diplomacy and global cooperation strategies.

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

